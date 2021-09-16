MARKET NEWS

you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks

Agri Picks Report: Geojit

According to Geojit , India's vegetable oil imports fell 23% on year to 1.0 mln tn in August, the Solvent Extractors' Association of India said.

September 16, 2021 / 09:34 AM IST

Geojit's report on Agri Picks


India's vegetable oil imports fell 23% on year to 1.0 mln tn in August, the Solvent Extractors' Association of India said . The production of sugar by mills in Brazil's centre-south region rose by 0.7% on year to 2.95 mln tn during Aug 16-31, the country's sugarcane industry association--known by its Portuguese acronym UNICA, said in a report. The output was 2.93 mln tn a year ago. Production of kharif pulses is expected to rise 10% on year in 2021-22 (JulJun) to 10.24 mln tn as productivity is likely to be good in all states, according to a report by Skymet and Gramcover. National Commodity Clearing Ltd, the clearing arm of the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange, has so far marked 4,075 tn castor seed and 1,524 tn jeera for staggered delivery against the September contract, according to data on its website.


For all commodities report, click here

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Tags: #Agri Picks #Brokerage Recos - Commodities #Geojit
first published: Sep 16, 2021 09:34 am

