Agri Picks Report: Geojit

According to Geojit , Brazilian farmers in parts of the southern state of Parana began planting soybeans this past week after enough rain fell to sustain the plants, according to agricultural consultancy AgRural.

September 15, 2021 / 10:18 AM IST
Representative image


Geojit's report on Agri Picks


Brazilian farmers in parts of the southern state of Parana began planting soybeans this past week after enough rain fell to sustain the plants, according to agricultural consultancy AgRural. Planting has already begun in other southern states of the country, though at a slower pace than last year, AgRural said. Areas of other states including Mato Grosso, Mato Grosso do Sul and São Paulo, have also received some precipitation recently, and planting could begin in some regions of those states this week, the consultancy said. But high temperatures and forecasts for little rain in many other areas means most farmers in those states will probably wait longer for soil humidity levels to improve, AgRural said. The USDA has forecast Brazil will produce a record 144 million metric tons of soybeans in the 2021-2022 growing season, which is now getting underway. The Centre has extended the import of tur and urad under 'free' category till Dec 31, a commerce ministry notification said. Earlier, the government had set Oct 31 as the deadline for the import. Sugar mills in Maharashtra have been allowed to commence crushing operations for 2021-22 (Oct-Sep) from Oct 15, the state's Sugar Commissioner Shekhar Gaikwad said. National Commodity Clearing Ltd, the clearing arm of the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange, has so far marked 3,405 tn castor seed for staggered delivery against the September contract, according to data on its website.


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

#Agri Picks #Brokerage Recos - Commodities #Geojit
first published: Sep 15, 2021 10:18 am

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.