Geojit's report on Agri Picks

The Soybean Processors Association of India has written to the farm ministry, urging it to impose a tariff rate quota for import of crude soyoil at the current duty of 35%. The association also sought that import of only 100,000 tn of soyoil be allowed under the quota during Oct-Jan, the usual crop arrivals period, while enhancing the quantity to 250,000 tn during Feb-Sep. • Rajasthan has reported crop losses due to locust attacks across some states, the farm ministry said in a release said. However, no other state has reported any significant crop losses so far. • Groundnut acreage in Gujarat had hit a decade high of 1.83 mln ha as of Monday due to plentiful rains and anticipation of good returns. The acreage is much higher than average of last three seasons at 1.54 mln ha and the figure of 1.19 mln ha a year ago. • India received 11.4 mm rainfall yesterday, 31% above the normal weighted average of 8.7 mm, IMD said. Since Jun 1, the country has received 256.2 mm rainfall, 14% above the normal of 225.4 mm for the period. • So far, the Centre has bought nearly 16% more rice on year, a senior government official said, with 50.1 mln tn procured in the 2019-20 (Oct-Sep) marketing season. The government had procured 43.3 mln tn in the year-ago period. • India's tea exports during Jan-Mar fell 18.9% on year to 51.65 mln kg, according to data released by the Tea Board of India. The board pegged exports from north India at 32.47 mln kg in the first quarter of 2020, against 39.57 mln kg in the year-ago period. Shipments from south India also declined 20.4% on year to 19.18 mln kg. • In the 2020-21 (Apr-Mar) rabi marketing season so far, the government has procured 38.8 mln tn of wheat, up 14% on year, a senior government official said. During the corresponding period last year, it had procured 34.1 mln tn of wheat.

