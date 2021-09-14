Geojit's report on Agri Picks

The US Department of Agriculture has revised its estimate for oilseed production in 2021-22 downwards to around 629.2 mln tn from 629.5 mln tn. The US Department of Agriculture has marginally scaled down its estimate for cotton production in India to 28.5 mln bales (1 US bale = 218 kg) in 2021-22 (Aug-Jul), from 29.0 mln bales projected a month ago. India has cut base import taxes on palm oil, soyoil and sunflower oil, according to a government notification. The base import tax on crude palm oil has been slashed to 2.5% from 10%, while the tax on crude soyoil and crude sunflower oil has been reduced to 2.5% from 7.5%, the government said in a notification late on Friday. The base import tax on refined grades of palm oil, soyoil and sunflower oil cut to 32.5% from 37.5%. fter the cuts, crude palm oil, soyoil and sunflower oil imports will be subject to a 24.75% tax in total, including a 2.5% base import duty and other taxes, while refined grades of palm oil, soyoil and sunflower oil would carry a 35.75% tax in total. Malaysia's crude palm oil output rose nearly 12% on month to a little over 1.7 mln tn in August, data from the Malaysian Palm Oil Board. Total palm oil stocks in the country increased 25% on month to around 1.9 mln tn. The export of palm oil in August fell 17% on month to nearly 1.2 mln tn, while that of biodiesel rose 139% on month to 56,891 tn.

