MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
  • Crypto Control
  • Mirae
  • Sustainability 100+
  • New Horaizon
  • In Conversation With
  • The Future Techshot
  • The Challengers
  • The Packaging Doctor
  • The Leader`s Code
  • Intel - Jio
  • Mahindra Manulife
  • Investmentor
  • Headwinds and Tailwinds
  • Unlocking opportunities in Metal and Mining
  • Commodity Ki Paathshala
  • India Inc On the Move
Upgrade
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Moneycontrol PRO
Upcoming Webinar:Make the Most of Stock Market Highs with CK Narayan - Watch live on 15th Sep, 4.00 pm. Register Here
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks

Agri Picks Report: Geojit

According to Geojit , The Soybean Processors Association of India today said that the condition of the soybean crop for the 2021-22 (Jul-Jun) kharif season is 'normal' in over 42% of the area sown across the country.

September 13, 2021 / 09:04 AM IST

Geojit's report on Agri Picks


The Soybean Processors Association of India today said that the condition of the soybean crop for the 2021-22 (Jul-Jun) kharif season is 'normal' in over 42% of the area sown across the country. India received 7.3 mm of rainfall, 11% above the normal weighted average of 6.6 mm, according to the India Meteorological Department. Since Jun 1, the country has received 714.4 mm of rainfall, 7% lower than the normal level of 771.1 mm. Malaysia's palm oil exports during the Sept. 1-10 period are estimated up 50% on month at 554,875 metric tons, cargo surveyor AmSpec Agri Malaysia. Palm oil imports in August were recorded 31.5% higher on month at 743,000 tn due to opening up of the economy, an official release said. Sugar mills across the country exported 6.2 mln tn of the sweetener during Jan-Aug, 11.5% higher on year, the Indian Sugar Mills Association said in a release.


For all commodities report, click here

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Read More Read More

Tags: #Agri Picks #Brokerage Recos - Commodities #Geojit
first published: Sep 13, 2021 09:04 am

Must Listen

Simply Save | Know the taxation rules for interest earned on EPF contribution of over Rs 2.5 lakh

Simply Save | Know the taxation rules for interest earned on EPF contribution of over Rs 2.5 lakh

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.