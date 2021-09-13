Geojit's report on Agri Picks

The Soybean Processors Association of India today said that the condition of the soybean crop for the 2021-22 (Jul-Jun) kharif season is 'normal' in over 42% of the area sown across the country. India received 7.3 mm of rainfall, 11% above the normal weighted average of 6.6 mm, according to the India Meteorological Department. Since Jun 1, the country has received 714.4 mm of rainfall, 7% lower than the normal level of 771.1 mm. Malaysia's palm oil exports during the Sept. 1-10 period are estimated up 50% on month at 554,875 metric tons, cargo surveyor AmSpec Agri Malaysia. Palm oil imports in August were recorded 31.5% higher on month at 743,000 tn due to opening up of the economy, an official release said. Sugar mills across the country exported 6.2 mln tn of the sweetener during Jan-Aug, 11.5% higher on year, the Indian Sugar Mills Association said in a release.

