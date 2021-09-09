Geojit's report on Agri Picks

The Cabinet approved 2-9% increase in minimum support price of rabi crops for the coming marketing season starting April. India received 9.1 mm of rainfall yesterday, 45% above the normal weighted average of 6.3 mm, according to the India Meteorological Department. India's non-basmati rice exports during Apr-Jun rose more than doubled on year to 4.1 mln tn, data from Agricultural and Processed Food Products Export Development Authority showed. The National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange has extended the additional surveillance margin of 5% on contracts of guar gum, guar seed and castor seed till Sep 29 from Sep 28, the bourse said in a release.

