you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks

Agri Picks Report: Geojit

According to Geojit , The US Department of Agriculture's Foreign Agricultural Service has marginally scaled down its estimate for cotton output in India in 2021-22 (Aug-Jul) to 28.3 mln bales (1 US bale = 218 kg) from 29.0 mln bales projected a month ago.

September 08, 2021 / 09:12 AM IST

Geojit's report on Agri Picks


The US Department of Agriculture's Foreign Agricultural Service has marginally scaled down its estimate for cotton output in India in 2021-22 (Aug-Jul) to 28.3 mln bales (1 US bale = 218 kg) from 29.0 mln bales projected a month ago. Natural rubber production in Thailand is estimated to have declined nearly 7% onmonth to 379,000 tn in August, the Association of Natural Rubber Producing Countries said. The National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange has extended the additional surveillance margin of 5% on contracts of guar gum, guar seed and castor seed till Sep 28, the bourse said in a release.

For all commodities report, click here

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

first published: Sep 8, 2021 09:12 am

