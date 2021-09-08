Geojit's report on Agri Picks

The US Department of Agriculture's Foreign Agricultural Service has marginally scaled down its estimate for cotton output in India in 2021-22 (Aug-Jul) to 28.3 mln bales (1 US bale = 218 kg) from 29.0 mln bales projected a month ago. Natural rubber production in Thailand is estimated to have declined nearly 7% onmonth to 379,000 tn in August, the Association of Natural Rubber Producing Countries said. The National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange has extended the additional surveillance margin of 5% on contracts of guar gum, guar seed and castor seed till Sep 28, the bourse said in a release.

