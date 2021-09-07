Geojit's report on Agri Picks

Farmers have sown crops across 108.2 mln ha so far in the 2021-22 (Jul-Jun) kharif season, down 1.1% from a year ago. The area under cotton across the country in the 2021-22 (Jul-Jun) season was at 11.8 mln ha as of now, down 6.6% from a year ago, According to farm ministry data. Area under soybean in the 2021-22 (Jul-Jun) kharif season was up 0.8% on year at around 12.2 mln ha as of Thursday, according to data released by the farm ministry. The area under tur in the 2021-22 (Jul-Jun) kharif season was up 4.3% on year at 4.9 mln ha as of Wednesday, the latest data from the farm ministry shows. The government has announced changes to the Agriculture Infrastructure Fund which will give state agencies, national and state federations of cooperatives and self-help groups access to loans for community farming, post-harvest management projects and primary processing. The government has procured record-high paddy at nearly 89.0 mln tn so far in the 2020-21 (Oct-Sep) kharif marketing season, up 16.4% on year, it said in a release. Paddy is India's largest-grown kharif crop. India received 7.1 mm of rainfall yesterday, 5% above the normal weighted average of 6.8 mm, according to the India Meteorological Department. India rainfall since Jun 1 at 686.8 mm, 9% below normal.

For all commodities report, click here

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Read More