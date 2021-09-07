MARKET NEWS

Agri Picks Report: Geojit

According to Geojit , Farmers have sown crops across 108.2 mln ha so far in the 2021-22 (Jul-Jun) kharif season, down 1.1% from a year ago.

September 07, 2021 / 09:12 AM IST

Geojit's report on Agri Picks


Farmers have sown crops across 108.2 mln ha so far in the 2021-22 (Jul-Jun) kharif season, down 1.1% from a year ago. The area under cotton across the country in the 2021-22 (Jul-Jun) season was at 11.8 mln ha as of now, down 6.6% from a year ago, According to farm ministry data. Area under soybean in the 2021-22 (Jul-Jun) kharif season was up 0.8% on year at around 12.2 mln ha as of Thursday, according to data released by the farm ministry. The area under tur in the 2021-22 (Jul-Jun) kharif season was up 4.3% on year at 4.9 mln ha as of Wednesday, the latest data from the farm ministry shows. The government has announced changes to the Agriculture Infrastructure Fund which will give state agencies, national and state federations of cooperatives and self-help groups access to loans for community farming, post-harvest management projects and primary processing. The government has procured record-high paddy at nearly 89.0 mln tn so far in the 2020-21 (Oct-Sep) kharif marketing season, up 16.4% on year, it said in a release. Paddy is India's largest-grown kharif crop. India received 7.1 mm of rainfall yesterday, 5% above the normal weighted average of 6.8 mm, according to the India Meteorological Department. India rainfall since Jun 1 at 686.8 mm, 9% below normal.


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Tags: #Agri Picks #Brokerage Recos - Commodities #Geojit
first published: Sep 7, 2021 09:12 am

