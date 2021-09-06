Geojit's report on Agri Picks

The Indian Sugar Mills Association, in a letter to the Prime Minister's Office, has urged the government to raise the minimum selling price of sugar to 35 rupees per kg as the fair and remunerative price of sugarcane has been increased, several industry officials said. The International Cotton Advisory Committee has rasised its forecast for global prices in 2021-22 (Aug-Jul) as ending stocks for the ongoing season are estimated to be lower, the agency said in a report. The Agricultural and Processed Food Products’ Export Development Authority today signed a memorandum of understanding with Indian Institute of Millet Research to boost exports and farmers' income in the country, according to a press release.

