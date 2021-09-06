MARKET NEWS

Agri Picks Report: Geojit

According to Geojit , The Indian Sugar Mills Association, in a letter to the Prime Minister's Office, has urged the government to raise the minimum selling price of sugar to 35 rupees per kg as the fair and remunerative price of sugarcane has been increased, several industry officials said.

September 06, 2021 / 08:41 AM IST

Geojit's report on Agri Picks


The Indian Sugar Mills Association, in a letter to the Prime Minister's Office, has urged the government to raise the minimum selling price of sugar to 35 rupees per kg as the fair and remunerative price of sugarcane has been increased, several industry officials said. The International Cotton Advisory Committee has rasised its forecast for global prices in 2021-22 (Aug-Jul) as ending stocks for the ongoing season are estimated to be lower, the agency said in a report. The Agricultural and Processed Food Products’ Export Development Authority today signed a memorandum of understanding with Indian Institute of Millet Research to boost exports and farmers' income in the country, according to a press release.

For all commodities report, click here

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Tags: #Agri Picks #Brokerage Recos - Commodities #Geojit
first published: Sep 6, 2021 08:41 am

