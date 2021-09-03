MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
  • Crypto Control
  • Mirae
  • Sustainability 100+
  • New Horaizon
  • Commodity Ki Paathshala
  • The Future Techshot
  • The Challengers
  • The Packaging Doctor
  • The Leader`s Code
  • Intel - Jio
  • Mahindra Manulife
  • Investmentor
  • Headwinds and Tailwinds
  • Unlocking opportunities in Metal and Mining
  • India Inc On the Move
Upgrade
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Moneycontrol PRO
Upcoming Webinar:: Join us for an exclusive webinar where experts will decode growing interest in ETFs on Sept 7@ 11am. Register now
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks

Agri Picks Report: Geojit

According to Geojit , Cotton output in Haryana is estimated to rise by 12% on year to 2.0 mln bales (1 bale = 170 kg) in the 2021-22 (Jul-Jun) kharif season because of higher yield.

September 03, 2021 / 09:18 AM IST

Geojit's report on Agri Picks


Cotton output in Haryana is estimated to rise by 12% on year to 2.0 mln bales (1 bale = 170 kg) in the 2021-22 (Jul-Jun) kharif season because of higher yield. Cotton yield is seen rising to 500 kg/ha from 419 kg/ha a year ago, according to the first advance estimate shared by the senior state farm official. India's merchandise exports rose 45.2% year-on-year to $33.14 bln in August, according to preliminary data released today by the commerce and industry ministry. The recently launched National Mission on Edible Oil – Oil Palm holds significance as demand for edible oils in the country is expected to reach 20 mln tn by 2030, CARE Ratings said in a report. Spices Board of India has cancelled all the cardamom e-auctions at Puttady in Kerala till Sep 9 on the directions of the Disaster Management Authority, Idukki. The average price of 25% broken non-basmati rice exported from India was fell marginally in August to $361.3 a tn, the United Nations Food and Agriculture Organization said in a report. In July, the average export price was $363.0 a tn. Canada's farm agency has revised its average price forecast of dry peas and lentils for 2021-22 (Aug-Jul) upwards due to a sharp fall in carry-over stocks, Agriculture and Agri -Food Canada said in its report for September.


For all commodities report, click here

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Read More Read More

Tags: #Agri Picks #Brokerage Recos - Commodities #Geojit
first published: Sep 3, 2021 09:18 am

Must Listen

Simply Save | The NFO wave: How should mutual fund investors approach the frequent launch of new funds?

Simply Save | The NFO wave: How should mutual fund investors approach the frequent launch of new funds?

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.