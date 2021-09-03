Geojit's report on Agri Picks

Cotton output in Haryana is estimated to rise by 12% on year to 2.0 mln bales (1 bale = 170 kg) in the 2021-22 (Jul-Jun) kharif season because of higher yield. Cotton yield is seen rising to 500 kg/ha from 419 kg/ha a year ago, according to the first advance estimate shared by the senior state farm official. India's merchandise exports rose 45.2% year-on-year to $33.14 bln in August, according to preliminary data released today by the commerce and industry ministry. The recently launched National Mission on Edible Oil – Oil Palm holds significance as demand for edible oils in the country is expected to reach 20 mln tn by 2030, CARE Ratings said in a report. Spices Board of India has cancelled all the cardamom e-auctions at Puttady in Kerala till Sep 9 on the directions of the Disaster Management Authority, Idukki. The average price of 25% broken non-basmati rice exported from India was fell marginally in August to $361.3 a tn, the United Nations Food and Agriculture Organization said in a report. In July, the average export price was $363.0 a tn. Canada's farm agency has revised its average price forecast of dry peas and lentils for 2021-22 (Aug-Jul) upwards due to a sharp fall in carry-over stocks, Agriculture and Agri -Food Canada said in its report for September.

For all commodities report, click here



Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Read More