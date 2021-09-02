MARKET NEWS

Agri Picks Report: Geojit

Agri Picks Report: Geojit

According to Geojit , According to data by private cargo surveyor Ampec Agri, crude palm oil exports from Malaysia for August were 10.3% lower on month at 296,566 tn.

September 02, 2021 / 08:51 AM IST

Geojit's report on Agri Picks


According to data by private cargo surveyor Ampec Agri, crude palm oil exports from Malaysia for August were 10.3% lower on month at 296,566 tn. The Bombay Sugar Merchants' Association has sought a higher sugar sales quota for mills from September to November as consumption is likely to rise due to the festival season, said Mukesh Kuvadia, secretary of the association. The southwest monsoon rainfall over the country is likely to be closer to 96% of the long period average, the India Meteorological Department said. The National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange has extended the additional surveillance margin of 5% on contracts of guar gum, guar seed, castor and coriander till Sep 23, the bourse said in a release. India received 49.8 mm of rain during the week ended Wednesday, 1% above the normal of 49.2 mm, IMD said. Since Jun 1, India received 652.5 mm rainfall, 9% below normal.


For all commodities report, click here

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Tags: #Agri Picks #Brokerage Recos - Commodities #Geojit
first published: Sep 2, 2021 08:51 am

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.