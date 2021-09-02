Geojit's report on Agri Picks

According to data by private cargo surveyor Ampec Agri, crude palm oil exports from Malaysia for August were 10.3% lower on month at 296,566 tn. The Bombay Sugar Merchants' Association has sought a higher sugar sales quota for mills from September to November as consumption is likely to rise due to the festival season, said Mukesh Kuvadia, secretary of the association. The southwest monsoon rainfall over the country is likely to be closer to 96% of the long period average, the India Meteorological Department said. The National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange has extended the additional surveillance margin of 5% on contracts of guar gum, guar seed, castor and coriander till Sep 23, the bourse said in a release. India received 49.8 mm of rain during the week ended Wednesday, 1% above the normal of 49.2 mm, IMD said. Since Jun 1, India received 652.5 mm rainfall, 9% below normal.

