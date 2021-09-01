Geojit's report on Agri Picks

The government has set the limit for sale of sugar by mills in September at 2.2 mln tn, higher than 2.1 mln tn set in August, according to a notification. The production of sugar by mills in Brazil's centre-south region fell by 7.5% to nearly 3.0 mln tn during Aug 1-15, the country's sugarcane industry association--known by its Portuguese acronym UNICA, said in a report. The output was 3.24 mln tn a year ago. The government has kept base import prices of all edible oils unchanged, the Central Board of Excise and Customs said in a notification. The Centre levies import duty ad valorem and reviews base prices, depending upon changes in global prices and foreign exchange rate, typically on a fortnightly basis. The notification on base import prices for edible oils was last released on Aug 16.

