Agri Picks Report: Geojit

According to Geojit , The National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange will launch a futures contract in SOYDEX, a sectoral index, which will be available for trading from Tuesday, the bourse said in a release.

August 31, 2021 / 09:42 AM IST

Geojit's report on Agri Picks


The National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange will launch a futures contract in SOYDEX, a sectoral index, which will be available for trading from Tuesday, the bourse said in a release. Total sugar available for sale in September will likely be capped at 2.2 mln tn, marginally higher than the level in August, two senior government officials told Informist. India received 7.2 mm rainfall, 2% above normal, with showers lower than normal in three of the four regions, the IMD said. Since Jun 1, the country has received 637.2 mm of rainfall, 9% below the normal of 703.7 mm for the period.


For all commodities report, click here

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Tags: #Agri Picks #Brokerage Recos - Commodities #Geojit
first published: Aug 31, 2021 09:42 am

