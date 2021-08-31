Geojit's report on Agri Picks

The National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange will launch a futures contract in SOYDEX, a sectoral index, which will be available for trading from Tuesday, the bourse said in a release. Total sugar available for sale in September will likely be capped at 2.2 mln tn, marginally higher than the level in August, two senior government officials told Informist. India received 7.2 mm rainfall, 2% above normal, with showers lower than normal in three of the four regions, the IMD said. Since Jun 1, the country has received 637.2 mm of rainfall, 9% below the normal of 703.7 mm for the period.

For all commodities report, click here

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Read More