Agri Picks Report: Geojit

According to Geojit , The UK-based Cotton Outlook has scaled down its estimate for global production in 2021-22 (Aug-Jul) by 40,000 tn to 25.8 mln tn, the agency said in its August report.

August 30, 2021 / 08:57 AM IST

Geojit's report on Agri Picks


The UK-based Cotton Outlook has scaled down its estimate for global production in 2021-22 (Aug-Jul) by 40,000 tn to 25.8 mln tn, the agency said in its August report. Wholesale prices of tomato have fallen in the key markets in Maharashtra because of weak demand from bulk buyers in domestic and overseas markets, traders said. India received 6.7 mm rainfall today, 10% below the normal weighted average of 7.4 mm for the day, according to the India Meteorological Department. Water level in 130 key reservoirs was at 108.583 bcm as on Thursday, 63% of the total storage capacity, as per data from the Central Water Commission.


For all commodities report, click here

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Tags: #Agri Picks #Brokerage Recos - Commodities #Geojit
first published: Aug 30, 2021 08:57 am

