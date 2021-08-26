MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
  • Crypto Control
  • Mirae
  • Sustainability 100+
  • India Inc On the Move
  • New Horaizon
  • The Future Techshot
  • The Challengers
  • Commodity Ki Paathshala
  • The Leader`s Code
  • Intel - Jio
  • Sanjeevani
  • Headwinds and Tailwinds
  • Mahindra Manulife
  • Investmentor
  • Unlocking opportunities in Metal and Mining
Upgrade
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Moneycontrol PRO
Exclusive Webinar :Innovate Your Future at India Inc. on the Move on August 26 and 27, 2021 at 10.30am, with Rockwell Automation
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks

Agri Picks Report: Geojit

According to Geojit , Acreage under moong in the ongoing 2021-22 (Jul-Jun) kharif season was marginally lower on year at 3.4 mln ha as of Thursday, the latest data from the farm ministry showed.

August 26, 2021 / 09:31 AM IST

Geojit's report on Agri Picks


Acreage under moong in the ongoing 2021-22 (Jul-Jun) kharif season was marginally lower on year at 3.4 mln ha as of Thursday, the latest data from the farm ministry showed. Farmers have sown rice, the largest grown food grain during the kharif season, across 37.4 mln ha, lower than 37.8 mln ha a year ago, according to farm ministry data. Area under pulses was marginally higher at around 13.4 mln ha. Oilseeds were sown across 18.8 mln ha compared with around 19.0 mln ha a year ago. The total area under cotton so far is 11.7 mln ha against 12.8 mln ha a year ago, while that under sugarcane marginally higher on year at 5.4 mln ha. India received 4.6 mm of rainfall today, 39% below the normal weighted average of 7.5 mm, according to the India Meteorological Department. India Aug 25 rainfall 4.6 mm, 39% below normal. Farmers in the country sowed sesame across 1.3 mln ha, down 4% on year, in the ongoing kharif season as of Thursday, according to data released by the farm ministry. Higher sugar prices in international markets due to damage to cane crop in Brazil, the world's largest producer, is unlikely to prompt the Centre to announce an export subsidy for the upcoming 2021-22 (Oct-Sep) season, CRISIL Research said in a release.


For all commodities report, click here

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Read More Read More

Tags: #Agri Picks #Brokerage Recos - Commodities #Geojit
first published: Aug 26, 2021 09:30 am

Must Listen

Simply Save | The new income tax return portal: Will the glitches queer the pitch for tax return-filers?

Simply Save | The new income tax return portal: Will the glitches queer the pitch for tax return-filers?

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.