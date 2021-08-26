Geojit's report on Agri Picks

Acreage under moong in the ongoing 2021-22 (Jul-Jun) kharif season was marginally lower on year at 3.4 mln ha as of Thursday, the latest data from the farm ministry showed. Farmers have sown rice, the largest grown food grain during the kharif season, across 37.4 mln ha, lower than 37.8 mln ha a year ago, according to farm ministry data. Area under pulses was marginally higher at around 13.4 mln ha. Oilseeds were sown across 18.8 mln ha compared with around 19.0 mln ha a year ago. The total area under cotton so far is 11.7 mln ha against 12.8 mln ha a year ago, while that under sugarcane marginally higher on year at 5.4 mln ha. India received 4.6 mm of rainfall today, 39% below the normal weighted average of 7.5 mm, according to the India Meteorological Department. India Aug 25 rainfall 4.6 mm, 39% below normal. Farmers in the country sowed sesame across 1.3 mln ha, down 4% on year, in the ongoing kharif season as of Thursday, according to data released by the farm ministry. Higher sugar prices in international markets due to damage to cane crop in Brazil, the world's largest producer, is unlikely to prompt the Centre to announce an export subsidy for the upcoming 2021-22 (Oct-Sep) season, CRISIL Research said in a release.

For all commodities report, click here

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Read More