Geojit's report on Agri Picks

The government allowed the import of 1.2 mln tn of genetically-modified soymeal till Oct 31 to augment supply in domestic markets, the Directorate General of Foreign Trade said in a notification. india received 4.0 mm rainfall yesterday, 50% below the normal weighted average of 8.0 mm, according to the India Meteorological Department. India rainfall since Jun 1 at 598.5 mm, 9% below normal. Farmers have sown crops across 104.4 mln ha so far in the 2021-22 (Jul-Jun) kharif season, down 1.6% from a year ago. Farmers have sown rice, the largest grown food grain during the kharif season, across 37.4 mln ha, lower than 37.8 mln ha a year ago, according to farm ministry data. Area under pulses was marginally higher at around 13.4 mln ha. Oilseeds were sown across 18.8 mln ha compared with around 19.0 mln ha a year ago. The total area under cotton so far is 11.7 mln ha against 12.8 mln ha a year ago, while that under sugarcane marginally higher on year at 5.4 mln ha.

