you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks

Agri Picks Report: Geojit

According to Geojit , India received 4.7 mm rainfall yesterday, 42% lower than normal, said IMD.

August 24, 2021 / 09:09 AM IST

Geojit's report on Agri Picks


India received 4.7 mm rainfall yesterday, 42% lower than normal, said IMD. Rainfall was above normal in only one of the four regions in the country. Since Jun 1, the country has received 594.5 mm of rainfall, 9% below the normal of 652.5 mm for the period. Private weather forecaster Skymet today predicted southwest monsoon for the Jun-Sep period at 94% of the long-period average, lower than its earlier prediction of 103%. It sees 60% chance of below-normal rainfall for the four-month period, and 80% chance of deficit rains in August. The National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange has extended the additional surveillance margin of 5% on guar seed and guar gum contracts till Sep 13 from Sep 9 earlier, the exchange said in a circular.


For all commodities report, click here


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Tags: #Agri Picks #Brokerage Recos - Commodities #Geojit
first published: Aug 24, 2021 09:09 am

