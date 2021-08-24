Geojit's report on Agri Picks

India received 4.7 mm rainfall yesterday, 42% lower than normal, said IMD. Rainfall was above normal in only one of the four regions in the country. Since Jun 1, the country has received 594.5 mm of rainfall, 9% below the normal of 652.5 mm for the period. Private weather forecaster Skymet today predicted southwest monsoon for the Jun-Sep period at 94% of the long-period average, lower than its earlier prediction of 103%. It sees 60% chance of below-normal rainfall for the four-month period, and 80% chance of deficit rains in August. The National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange has extended the additional surveillance margin of 5% on guar seed and guar gum contracts till Sep 13 from Sep 9 earlier, the exchange said in a circular.

