Agri Picks Report: Geojit

August 23, 2021 / 10:15 AM IST

Geojit's report on Agri Picks


The government has slashed duty on import of both crude and refined soyoil and sunflower oil till Sep 30 to boost supply, according to an official notification issued. The government has cut import duty on crude soyoil and sunflower oil to 7.5% from 15%. It also slashed duty on imports of refined versions of both soyoil and sunflower oil to 37.5% from 45%, as per the notification. Export prospects for Indian sugar look bright in 2021-22 (Oct-Sep) as international raw sugar prices have touched multi-year highs in August, ratings agency ICRA said in a report. Water level in 130 key reservoirs was at 104.819 bcm as on Thursday, 61% of the total storage capacity, as per data from the Central Water Commission. India's exports of agricultural and processed food products increased by 44.3% on year to $4.8 bln in Apr-Jun, the government said in an official release. For the corresponding period last year, exports amounted to $3.3 bln.


For all commodities report, click here


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Tags: #Agri Picks #Brokerage Recos - Commodities #Geojit
first published: Aug 23, 2021 10:15 am

Must Listen

The Private Market Show | Nithin Kamath's guide to investing in public markets versus the private market

The Private Market Show | Nithin Kamath's guide to investing in public markets versus the private market

