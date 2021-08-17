MARKET NEWS

Agri Picks Report: Geojit

August 17, 2021 / 12:38 PM IST

Geojit's report on Agri Picks


India received 5.2 mm rainfall yesterday, 42% below the normal weighted average of 9.0 mm, according to the India Meteorological Department. India rainfall since Jun 1 at 545.0 mm, 9% below normal. India's vegetable oil imports fell 35.4% on year to 980,624 tn in July, the Solvent Extractors' Association of India said. The NCDEX has imposed an additional surveillance margin of 5% on turmeric contracts, the exchange said in a circular. The surveillance margin will be applicable till Sep 7. Farmers have sown crops across 99.7 mln ha so far in the 2021-22 (Jul-Jun) kharif season, down 1.8% from a year ago. Farmers had sown urad across 3.5 mln ha this kharif season as of Wednesday, largely unchanged on year, according to data from the farm ministry. The area under cotton across the country in the 2021-22 (Jul-Jun) season was at 11.6 mln ha as of Thursday, down 7% from a year ago, data from the farm ministry showed. Area under soybean in the 2021-22 (Jul-Jun) kharif season was down 2% on year at 11.6 mln ha as of Thursday, according to data released by the farm ministry. The Securities and Exchange Board of India has asked the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange to not launch any new chana contracts on its platform till further notice, the market regulator said in a release.


For all commodities report, click here


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Tags: #Agri Picks #Brokerage Recos - Commodities #Geojit
first published: Aug 17, 2021 12:38 pm

