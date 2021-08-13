MARKET NEWS

English
Agri Picks Report: Geojit

According to The National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange posted an average daily turnover value of 21.51 bln rupees in July, up 174% on year, the bourse said in a release.

Broker Research
August 13, 2021 / 11:52 AM IST

Geojit's report on Agri Picks


The National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange posted an average daily turnover value of 21.51 bln rupees in July, up 174% on year, the bourse said in a release. Global coffee prices rose in July to the highest level since November 2014, the International Coffee Organization's composite indicator showed. The Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries today kept its forecast for growth in global crude oil demand in 2022 unchanged with consumption estimated to exceed the 100-mln-barrel-per-day mark during the second half of the next year. BSE E-Agricultural Markets Ltd, the BSE's electronic spot platform for agricultural commodities, on Wednesday signed a memorandum of understanding with the Foundation for Development of Rural Value Chains in New Delhi, as per a release by the exchange.


For all commodities report, click here

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Tags: #Agri Picks #Brokerage Recos - Commodities #Geojit
first published: Aug 13, 2021 11:52 am

