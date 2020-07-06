Geojit's report on Agri Picks

The coronavirus pandemic has altered global coffee consumption significantly, as lockdowns restrict movement and social distancing becomes the norm. The months-long restrictions have dealt a blow to demand from major consumers such as hotels and restaurants. • The National Agricultural Cooperative Marketing Federation of India is likely to miss the target to procure 100,000 tn onion to build its buffer in 2020-21 (AprMar), two senior officials with the agency said. • Sugar mills have offered to supply 112.43 mln ltr of anhydrous denatured ethanol to state-owned oil marketing companies in the third round of bidding which ended on Jun 22, two sources close to the development said. • Sugar mills have offered to supply 112.43 mln ltr of anhydrous denatured ethanol to state-owned oil marketing companies in the third round of bidding which ended on Jun 22, two sources close to the development said. • Fast-moving consumer goods majors Hindustan Unilever Ltd and Tata Consumer Products Ltd have raised the prices of various brands of tea in select markets by up to 10.6% in June, trade sources said. • Coffee sales at an auction in Bengaluru on Thursday jumped to 50 tn from 28 tn at the previous auction on Jun 25, auctioneer J. Thomas and Co said in a report. • India's non-basmati rice exports slumped 34% on year to 5.03 mln tn in 2019-20 (Apr-Mar), according to data from Agricultural and Processed Food Products Export Development Authority. • The spread of the coronavirus dragged down global demand for natural rubber by 15.7% in Jan-Jun, the Association of Natural Rubber Producing Countries said in its report. • The government has asked states to stop sale of loose edible oil and allow sale only in packaged form, to curb and check adulteration, Ram Vilas Paswan, minister of food and consumer affairs.

