Agri Picks Report: Geojit

August 09, 2021 / 09:41 AM IST

Geojit's report on Agri Picks


A slow progress of the southwest monsoon in the first half of July and unequal spread subsequently may prompt farmers to shift to cotton and maize from oilseeds in 2021-22 (Jul-Jun), CRISIL Research said in a report. India received 5.2 mm rainfall on Friday, 43% below the normal weighted average of 9.0 mm, according to the India Meteorological Department. Since Jun 1, the country has received 490.3 mm of rainfall, 3% lower than the normal level of 507.3 mm.


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.


Tags: #Agri Picks #Brokerage Recos - Commodities #Geojit
first published: Aug 9, 2021 09:41 am

