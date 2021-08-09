Geojit's report on Agri Picks

A slow progress of the southwest monsoon in the first half of July and unequal spread subsequently may prompt farmers to shift to cotton and maize from oilseeds in 2021-22 (Jul-Jun), CRISIL Research said in a report. India received 5.2 mm rainfall on Friday, 43% below the normal weighted average of 9.0 mm, according to the India Meteorological Department. Since Jun 1, the country has received 490.3 mm of rainfall, 3% lower than the normal level of 507.3 mm.

