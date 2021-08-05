Geojit's report on Agri Picks

The International Cotton Advisory Committee has scaled up its forecast for global prices in 2021-22 (Aug-Jul) as ending stocks for the ongoing season are estimated to be lower. India's cotton exports remained subdued in July as record high prices in the domestic markets made Indian product uncompetitive, trade officials said. Prices of poultry products, such as eggs and broiler chickens, remain firm in the key consuming centres due to improved demand from consumers amid a persistent supply crunch in the market, industry experts said. Prices of natural rubber are expected to rise in the near term due to improved demand from China, India, the US, and Europe, according to the Association of Natural Rubber Producing Countries. National Commodity & Derivatives Exchange has modified the contract specifications for barley futures. The changes will be applicable for contracts expiring from Aug 16, the exchange said in a circular. India received 63.0 mm rain in the week ended Wednesday, 3% below the normal of 65.2 mm for the period, the India Meteorological Department said.

For all commodities report, click here

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Read More