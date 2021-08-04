Geojit's report on Agri Picks

Indian Sugar Mills Association Director General Abinash Verma said today that the global market seeks around 5 mln tn sugar from India due to lower production in top exporter Brazil. The country received 7.9 mm of rainfall yesterday, 14% below the normal weighted average of 9.1 mm, according to the IMD. India rainfall since Jun 1 at 473.4 mm, 1% below normal.

