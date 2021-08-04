MARKET NEWS

Agri Picks Report: Geojit

August 04, 2021 / 10:07 AM IST

Geojit's report on Agri Picks


Indian Sugar Mills Association Director General Abinash Verma said today that the global market seeks around 5 mln tn sugar from India due to lower production in top exporter Brazil. The country received 7.9 mm of rainfall yesterday, 14% below the normal weighted average of 9.1 mm, according to the IMD. India rainfall since Jun 1 at 473.4 mm, 1% below normal.


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

first published: Aug 4, 2021 10:07 am

