Geojit's report on Agri Picks

Farmers across India have sown cotton over 11.1 mln ha as of Thursday in the 2021-22 (Jul-Jun) season, down 8.7% from a year ago, data from the farm ministry shows. The country received 7.7 mm of rainfall yesterday, 18% below the normal weighted average of 9.4 mm, according to the India Meteorological Department. India is likely to receive normal monsoon in August at 94-106% of the long-period average, Mrutyunjay Mohapatra, director general of meteorology at the India Meteorological Department. The government has kept base import prices of all edible oils unchanged, the Central Board of Excise and Customs said in a notification.

