MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
Upgrade
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Moneycontrol PRO
Upcoming Webinar:Prashant Shah explains ‘Irrelevance of Bull & Bear Markets for Success in Technical Analysis’. Register For Free!
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks

Agri Picks Report: Geojit

According to According to Farmers across India have sown cotton over 11.1 mln ha as of Thursday in the 2021-22 (Jul-Jun) season, down 8.7% from a year ago, data from the farm ministry shows.

August 03, 2021 / 09:27 AM IST

Geojit's report on Agri Picks


Farmers across India have sown cotton over 11.1 mln ha as of Thursday in the 2021-22 (Jul-Jun) season, down 8.7% from a year ago, data from the farm ministry shows. The country received 7.7 mm of rainfall yesterday, 18% below the normal weighted average of 9.4 mm, according to the India Meteorological Department. India is likely to receive normal monsoon in August at 94-106% of the long-period average, Mrutyunjay Mohapatra, director general of meteorology at the India Meteorological Department. The government has kept base import prices of all edible oils unchanged, the Central Board of Excise and Customs said in a notification.


For all commodities report, click here

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Read More Read More

Tags: #Agri Picks #Brokerage Recos - Commodities #Geojit
first published: Aug 3, 2021 09:27 am

Must Listen

The Private Market Show | A CXO's perspective on Angel Investing

The Private Market Show | A CXO's perspective on Angel Investing

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.