Agri Picks Report: Geojit

Broker Research
July 29, 2021 / 09:35 AM IST
Geojit's report on Agri Picks


Malaysia's palm oil exports in Jul 1-25 were estimated at 1.15 mln tn, down 1.5% on month, data by cargo surveyor SGS Malaysia showed. National Commodity & Derivatives Exchange has modified the contract specifications for soybean futures and options. The changes will be applicable for contracts expiring in the month of January and thereafter from Aug 6, the exchange said in a circular. The government has procured over 90% of onions for the 200,000-tn buffer stock under the price stabilisation fund for 2021-22 (Apr-Mar), a government official said. India received 11.1 mm of rainfall today, 7% above the normal weighted average of 10.4 mm, according to the India Meteorological Department. India rainfall since Jun 1 at 416.6 mm, 2% below normal. The US Federal Reserve's Federal Open Market Committee unanimously voted to leave the federal funds rate target range unchanged at 0.00-0.25%, although it hinted that some progress had been made to satisfy the conditions needed for the central bank to taper its monthly asset purchases.


For all commodities report, click here


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Tags: #Agri Picks #Brokerage Recos - Commodities #Geojit
first published: Jul 29, 2021 09:35 am

