Geojit's report on Agri Picks

The government has procured nearly 700,000 tn of chana in 2021-22 (Apr-Mar) rabi marketing season, a government official said. This is one-third of the last year's procurement of over 2.2 mln tn. Tea production in India rose 38.5% on month to 101.73 mln kg in May, data from Tea Board of India showed. During Jan-May, output reached 275.01 mln kg. India's tea exports during Jan-Apr declined 5.2% on year to 57.97 mln kg, according to data released by the Tea Board of India. The government has released nearly 40.07 mln tn of food grains as of Jul 14 under the Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Anna Yojana, Minister of State for Food and Public Distribution Sadhvi Niranjan Jyoti said in a written reply to a question in Lok Sabha. India received 7.0 mm of rainfall yesterday, 29% below the normal weighted average of 9.8 mm, according to the India Meteorological Department. India rainfall since Jun 1 at 405.5 mm, 2% below normal. The International Monetary Fund has slashed its GDP growth forecast for India for 2021- 22 (Apr-Mar) by a massive 300 basis points to 9.5%.

