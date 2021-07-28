MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
Upgrade
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Moneycontrol PRO
Upcoming Webinar:Join us for Sustainability 100+ Dialogues 2021-Maharashtra Roundtable& know how the state is progressing on climate action
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks

Agri Picks Report: Geojit

According to According to The government has procured nearly 700,000 tn of chana in 2021-22 (Apr-Mar) rabi marketing season, a government official said.

July 28, 2021 / 09:38 AM IST

Geojit's report on Agri Picks


The government has procured nearly 700,000 tn of chana in 2021-22 (Apr-Mar) rabi marketing season, a government official said. This is one-third of the last year's procurement of over 2.2 mln tn. Tea production in India rose 38.5% on month to 101.73 mln kg in May, data from Tea Board of India showed. During Jan-May, output reached 275.01 mln kg. India's tea exports during Jan-Apr declined 5.2% on year to 57.97 mln kg, according to data released by the Tea Board of India. The government has released nearly 40.07 mln tn of food grains as of Jul 14 under the Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Anna Yojana, Minister of State for Food and Public Distribution Sadhvi Niranjan Jyoti said in a written reply to a question in Lok Sabha. India received 7.0 mm of rainfall yesterday, 29% below the normal weighted average of 9.8 mm, according to the India Meteorological Department. India rainfall since Jun 1 at 405.5 mm, 2% below normal. The International Monetary Fund has slashed its GDP growth forecast for India for 2021- 22 (Apr-Mar) by a massive 300 basis points to 9.5%.


For all commodities report, click here


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Read More Read More

Tags: #Agri Picks #Brokerage Recos - Commodities #Geojit
first published: Jul 28, 2021 09:38 am

Must Listen

Simply Save | What is swing pricing and how can it impact debt mutual funds?

Simply Save | What is swing pricing and how can it impact debt mutual funds?

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.