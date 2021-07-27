Geojit's report on Agri Picks

The India Grains and Pulses Association said the government should not have reduced the import duty on masur as its prices are not going to fall. The Soybean Processors Association of India today requested the NCDEX to take immediate corrective measures to check unprecedented speculation in soybean futures trade on the bourse Farmers across India have sown cotton over 10.9 mln ha as of Thursday in the 2021-22 (Jul-Jun) season, down 7.7% from a year ago, data from the farm ministry shows. The area under soybean fell around 8.7% on year to 10.3 mln ha as of Thursday in 2021- 22 (Jul-Jun) kharif season, according to data released by the farm ministry. Acreage under moong fell 18% on year to 2.09 mln ha as of Wednesday in the ongoing 2021-22 (Jul-Jun) kharif season, latest data from the farm ministry showed. India received 9.7 mm of rainfall today, 1% above the normal weighted average of 9.6 mm, according to the India Meteorological Department. India rainfall since Jun 1 at 398.4 mm, 1% below normal. Multi Commodity Exchange of India will levy transaction fees on commodity options contracts from Oct 1, the exchange said in a circular.

