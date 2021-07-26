MARKET NEWS

Agri Picks Report: Geojit

India received 14.1 mm of rainfall on Friday, 56% above the normal weighted average of 9.0 mm and 2% below average since Jun 1, according to the India Meteorological Department.

July 26, 2021 / 09:44 AM IST

Geojit's report on Agri Picks


India received 14.1 mm of rainfall on Friday, 56% above the normal weighted average of 9.0 mm and 2% below average since Jun 1, according to the India Meteorological Department. Onion arrivals in Maharashtra's key wholesale market of Lasalgaon have fallen over the past few days as farmers refrained from offloading the vegetable due to weak demand. The water level in 130 key reservoirs was at 65.596 bcm as of Thursday, 38% of the total storage capacity, as per data from the Central Water Commission. The present level of water in these reservoirs is 2% lower on year and 12% higher than the 10-year average. Farmers have sown crops across 72.1 mln ha so far in the 2021-22 (JulJun) kharif season, down 8.9% from a year ago.


first published: Jul 26, 2021 09:44 am

