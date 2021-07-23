Geojit's report on Agri Picks

India received 14.4 mm of rainfall, 50% above the normal weighted average of 9.6 mm, according to the India Meteorological Department. India rainfall since Jun 1 at 353.5 mm, 3% below normal. Malaysia's palm oil exports during Jul 1-20 fell by 13.3% on month to 197,428 tn, according to cargo surveyor AmSpec Agri Malaysia. The Solvent Extractors' Association of India has requested the government to allow imports of cheaper genetically-modified soymeal till Sep 30 to soften the prices in the domestic market and support the poultry industry.

