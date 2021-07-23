MARKET NEWS

Agri Picks Report: Geojit

July 23, 2021 / 09:08 AM IST

Geojit's report on Agri Picks


India received 14.4 mm of rainfall, 50% above the normal weighted average of 9.6 mm, according to the India Meteorological Department. India rainfall since Jun 1 at 353.5 mm, 3% below normal. Malaysia's palm oil exports during Jul 1-20 fell by 13.3% on month to 197,428 tn, according to cargo surveyor AmSpec Agri Malaysia. The Solvent Extractors' Association of India has requested the government to allow imports of cheaper genetically-modified soymeal till Sep 30 to soften the prices in the domestic market and support the poultry industry.


For all commodities report, click here


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

first published: Jul 23, 2021 09:08 am

