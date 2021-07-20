MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Upcoming Webinar:You can add global companies to your portfolio through Fund of Funds! Watch the webinar on July 20, 11am to get started
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks

Agri Picks Report: Geojit

According to According to The Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and its allies on Sunday agreed to increase crude oil production by 400,000 barrels per day each month from August by the end of September 2022.

July 20, 2021 / 09:38 AM IST

Geojit's report on Agri Picks


The Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and its allies on Sunday agreed to increase crude oil production by 400,000 barrels per day each month from August by the end of September 2022. Farmers have sown paddy across 16.2 mln ha as of Thursday, 7% lower on year, in the ongoing 2021-22 (Jul-Jun) kharif season, according to farm ministry data. Sugarcane acreage across the country was at 5.37 mln ha as of Thursday, 1.7% higher on year, according to the farm ministry's latest report on sowing for 2021-22 (Jul-Jun). As of Wednesday, farmers had sown urad across 1.79 mln ha this kharif season, down 23% from a year ago, according to data from the farm ministry. Acreage under moong fell 21% on year to 1.6 mln ha as of Wednesday in the ongoing 2021-22 (Jul-Jun) kharif season, the latest data from the farm ministry showed. India received 14.1 mm of rainfall yesterday, 48% above the normal weighted average, according to the India Meteorological Department. India rainfall since Jun 1 at 315.5 mm, 6% below normal. The government exempted pulse importers from stockholding limits, but they are still required to declare their stocks on the Department of Consumer Affairs portal, an official release said.


For all commodities report, click here

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Read More Read More

Tags: #Agri Picks #Brokerage Recos - Commodities #Geojit
first published: Jul 20, 2021 09:38 am

Must Listen

The Private Market Show | Adding value beyond capital

The Private Market Show | Adding value beyond capital

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.