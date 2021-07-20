Geojit's report on Agri Picks

The Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and its allies on Sunday agreed to increase crude oil production by 400,000 barrels per day each month from August by the end of September 2022. Farmers have sown paddy across 16.2 mln ha as of Thursday, 7% lower on year, in the ongoing 2021-22 (Jul-Jun) kharif season, according to farm ministry data. Sugarcane acreage across the country was at 5.37 mln ha as of Thursday, 1.7% higher on year, according to the farm ministry's latest report on sowing for 2021-22 (Jul-Jun). As of Wednesday, farmers had sown urad across 1.79 mln ha this kharif season, down 23% from a year ago, according to data from the farm ministry. Acreage under moong fell 21% on year to 1.6 mln ha as of Wednesday in the ongoing 2021-22 (Jul-Jun) kharif season, the latest data from the farm ministry showed. India received 14.1 mm of rainfall yesterday, 48% above the normal weighted average, according to the India Meteorological Department. India rainfall since Jun 1 at 315.5 mm, 6% below normal. The government exempted pulse importers from stockholding limits, but they are still required to declare their stocks on the Department of Consumer Affairs portal, an official release said.

