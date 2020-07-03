App
Last Updated : Jul 03, 2020 09:59 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Agri Picks Report: Geojit

According to Geojit, India received 5.3 mm rainfall yesterday, 34% lower than the normal of 8.1 mm for the day, the India Meteorological Department said.


Geojit's report on Agri Picks


India received 5.3 mm rainfall yesterday, 34% lower than the normal of 8.1 mm for the day, the India Meteorological Department said. The Centre has asked states to start lifting food grains required for distribution under the Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Anna Yojana during Jul-Nov, Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution Minister Ram Vilas Paswan said. The National Agricultural Cooperative Marketing Federation of India has procured 2,068 tn of rabi groundnut harvested in 2019-20 (Jul-Jun) in Odisha under the price support scheme, as of Monday, an official with the agency said. Punjab has extended credit facility under the Kisan Credit Card programme to cattle and other animal husbandry breeders, the state government said in a release. The US Department of Agriculture's Foreign Agricultural Service has scaled up its estimate for India's 2020-21 (Aug-Jul) cotton crop to 28.9 mln bales (1 US bale = 218 kg) from 28.5 mln bales projected earlier, citing rise in acreage.


For all commodities report, click here

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

First Published on Jul 3, 2020 09:59 am

