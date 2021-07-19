Geojit's report on Agri Picks

Malaysia's palm oil exports during Jul 1-15 rose 5% on month to 684,615 tn, according to cargo surveyor AmSpec Agri Malaysia. India's oilmeal exports declined 11% on year to 203,612 tn in June, according to data from The Solvent Extractors' Association of India today. For Apr-Jun, overall exports of oilmeal rose 27% on year to 735,312 tn. The government has cut base import prices of all edible oils by $4-$18 per tn, the Central Board of Excise and Customs said in a notification. Indore, the benchmark market for pulses, is shut today as traders are protesting against the government's decision to impose stock limit on most pulses, said N.K. Agarwal, an Indore-based trader. India received 5.6 mm of rainfall today, 45% below the normal weighted average of 10.1 mm, according to the India Meteorological Department. In the 2021-22 (Jul-Jun) kharif season so far, farmers have sown crops across 61.2 mln ha, down 11.6% from a year ago. The fall can be attributed to below-normal southwest monsoon rainfall, farm scientists said.

