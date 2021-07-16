MARKET NEWS

Agri Picks Report: Geojit

July 16, 2021 / 09:41 AM IST

Geojit's report on Agri Picks


Poultry prices have retraced their 2020 highs, but not because of supply disruptions that sent prices soaring last year. India rainfall 4% below normal yesterday, 5% below average since Jun 1. The water level in 130 key reservoirs today was at 57.628 bcm, or 33% of the total storage capacity, as per data from the Central Water Commission. The present level of water in these reservoirs is 7% lower on year and 15% higher than the 10-year average. India's total horticultural crop output in 2020-21 (Jul-Jun) is expected to rise 2.9% on year to 329.86 mln tn, according to the second advance estimates released by the farm ministry. Govt pegs 2020-21 spices output at 10.5 mln tn vs 10.1 mln tn.


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

