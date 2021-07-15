Geojit's report on Agri Picks

The Indian Sugar Mills Association, in its preliminary estimate, pegged the country's sugar output for 2021-22 (Oct-Sep) at 31.0 mln tn, largely unchanged from 30.9 mln tn estimated for the ongoing season. India rainfall 12% above normal yesterday, 5% below average since June 1. The average price of small cardamom at the evening auction in Bodinayakanur in Tamil Nadu today was 1,103.04 rupees per kg, data by the Spices Board of India showed. The Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries has reached a compromise deal with the United Arab Emirates after agreeing to raise its production quota from April 2022, according to a Wall Street Journal report. The Telangana government passed a resolution to encourage oil palm cultivation over 2 mln acres in the state by providing farm subsidy for three years, according to a release.

