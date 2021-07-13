Geojit's report on Agri Picks

Malaysia's crude palm oil output rose 2.2% on month to a little over 1.6 mln tn in June, data from the Malaysian Palm Oil Board showed. Total palm oil stocks, too, in the country increased 2.8% on month to around 1.6 mln tn. The export of palm oil in June rose 11.8% on month to 1.4 mln tn, and the export of biodiesel significantly increased 101.5% on month to 39,877 tn. Prices of sugar in the international market are likely to touch 19 cents per pound by Aug-Sep due to a decline in production in Brazil this season, Dalmia Bharat Sugar Chief Executive Officer Bharat Bhushan Mehta said. Purchases by Tata Consumer Products Ltd at tea auctions in east India have surged so far in the current financial year started April, while those of Hindustan Unilever Ltd have fallen. Uttar Pradesh procured a record 5.64 mln tn of wheat in the 2021-22 (Apr-Mar) rabi marketing season, up 58% from last year, the government said.

For all commodities report, click here

