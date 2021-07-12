Geojit's report on Agri Picks

Private exporters reported to the U.S. Department of Agriculture export sales of 122,200 metric tons of soybean cake and meal for delivery to Mexico during the 2021/2022 marketing year. In the 2021-22 (Jul-Jun) kharif season so far, farmers have sown crops across 49.9 mln ha, down 10.5% from a year ago. The fall can be attributed to below-normal southwest monsoon rainfall so far, farm scientists said. India received 6.8 mm of rainfall on Friday, 25% below the normal weighted average of 9.1 mm, according to the India Meteorological Department The market share of the National Commodities & Derivatives Exchange in the farmderivatives segment rose to 74% in June, the exchange said in a release today. It did not mention the previous market share. The US Department of Agriculture's Foreign Agricultural Service has pegged cotton output in India in 2021-22 (Aug-Jul) at 29.0 mln bales (1 US bale = 218 kg), up 2% on year, the agency said in its July report. A demand-led recovery in global commodity prices and input cost pressures could pose upside risk to India's inflation outlook, the finance ministry said in its monthly economic review.

