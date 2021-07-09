Geojit's report on Agri Picks

India is estimated to import around 35,000 tn of natural rubber in June compared with 30,000 tn in May, the Association of Natural Rubber Producing Countries said. In April, however, imports of the commodity stood at 44,000 tn. India received 8.7 mm of rainfall yesterday, 4% below the normal weighted average of 9.1 mm, according to the India Meteorological Department. The south peninsula and east and northeast regions of the country received above the normal rainfall. The average price of 25% broken non-basmati rice exported from India was unchanged on month in June at $370 a tn, the United Nations Food and Agriculture Organization said in a report. The price was 2.6% lower on year. India's soymeal exports were largely unchanged on year and flat on month at 80,000 tn in June, The Soybean Processors Association of India data showed. The US Energy Information Administration has raised its outlook for global crude oil prices in 2021 as improved economic activity and easing of lockdowns have led to greater consumption of fuel. Crushing of mustard seeds by oil millers plunged 25% on year to 600,000 tn in June, data from Marudhar Trading Agency showed. Mills had crushed 800,000 tn of the oilseed during the same period last year. The water level in 130 key reservoirs was at 54.466 bcm, or 31% of the total storage capacity, as per data from the Central Water Commission. The present level.

