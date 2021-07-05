MARKET NEWS

Agri Picks Report: Geojit

As if there weren't enough price fires to put out, the Gujarat Cooperative Milk Marketing Federation raised the per litre price of milk by two rupees.

July 05, 2021 / 09:58 AM IST

Geojit's report on Agri Picks


As if there weren't enough price fires to put out, the Gujarat Cooperative Milk Marketing Federation raised the per litre price of milk by two rupees. Daily turnover from crude oil options futures on the Multi Commodity Exchange of India hit an all-time high on Thursday as domestic oil prices surged to their highest level in nearly seven years, data from the exchange showed. The International Cotton Advisory Committee has scaled up its forecast for global prices in 2020-21 (Aug-Jul), as ending stocks for the ongoing season are estimated to be lower, the agency said in a report. The water level in 130 key reservoirs was at 55.606 bcm, or 32% of the total storage capacity, as per data from the Central Water Commission. The present level of water in these reservoirs is 1% lower on year and 38% higher than the 10-year average. There is a window for India to export 6 mln tn sugar in the coming season starting October as global prices are firm, and major producers Brazil and Thailand are staring at weak production. This opportunity hinges on the government announcing export subsidy by next month, says Indian Sugar Mills Association Director General Abinash Verma. The government imposed stock limits on pulses, barring moong, to wholesalers, retailers, millers and importers effective from today till Oct 31, an official release said. The stock limit has been imposed in all states and union territories.

For all commodities report, click here

TAGS: #Agri Picks #Brokerage Recos - Commodities #Geojit
first published: Jul 5, 2021 09:58 am

