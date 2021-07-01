Geojit's report on Agri Picks

Tepid overseas and domestic demand and likely rise in acreage this kharif season is expected to lead to a 7-8% fall in groundnut prices next month. The food ministry has floated a Cabinet note on hiking the fair and remunerative price of sugarcane by 5 rupees per 100 kg to 290 rupees for 2021-22 (Oct-Sep), two senior government officials said. The food ministry has floated a Cabinet note on hiking the fair and remunerative price of sugarcane by 5 rupees per 100 kg to 290 rupees for 2021-22 (Oct-Sep), two senior government officials said. Further advancement of the southwest monsoon through Delhi, Punjab and Haryana is unlikely over the next six to seven days given conditions are not favourable, according to the India Meteorological Department. The government removed restrictions on imports of refined bleached deodorised palm oil and refined bleached deodorised palmolein, with immediate effect, till Dec 31, according to a notification from the Directorate General of Foreign Trade. The government's decision to slash the import duty on palm oil is a delayed one as prices have already fallen, the Solvent Extractors' Association of India said.

