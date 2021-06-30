MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Upcoming Webinar:Join the webinar on ‘Rural markets & the role of commodity derivatives in managing price risk’ on July 2, 5pm. Register Now!
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks

Agri Picks Report: Geojit

According to According to The government has slashed import duty on crude palm oil, refined, bleached and deodorised palm oil, palmolein, palm stearin and other palm oils with effect from Wednesday until Sep 30.

June 30, 2021 / 11:42 AM IST

Geojit's report on Agri Picks


The government has slashed import duty on crude palm oil, refined, bleached and deodorised palm oil, palmolein, palm stearin and other palm oils with effect from Wednesday until Sep 30. Govt cuts import duty on crude palm oil to 10% and RBD palm oil & RBD palmolein to 37.5%. During Jan-Mar, India's tea exports to Iran, its second biggest market, more than halved to 4.6 mln kg. This was not surprising given the US sanctions that limit trade with the West Asian country. But what's interesting is that at the same time exports to the United Arab Emirates jumped 26% to 4.1 mln kg. The Securities and Exchange Board of India has introduced a cross margin benefit of 75% on the initial margin for eligible offsetting positions of commodity index futures and futures of underlying constituents or its variants. India received 4.4 mm of rainfall yesterday, 43% below the long period average of 7.8 mm, according to the India Meteorological Department. The east and northeast India, however, received 21% above-normal rainfall at 16.0 mm. Barley, maize and wheat have been exempted from physical delivery charges from Thursday to Dec 31, the National Commodity Clearing Ltd said in a release. The India Meteorological Department expects the southwest monsoon current to remain stalled over Rajasthan, west Uttar Pradesh, Haryana, Delhi, and Punjab during the next five days. The government has extended licence-free import of potatoes from Bhutan till Jun 30, 2022, according to an official notification from Directorate General of Foreign Trade.


For all commodities report, click here

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Read More Read More

TAGS: #Agri Picks #Brokerage Recos - Commodities #Geojit
first published: Jun 30, 2021 11:42 am

Must Listen

Simply Save | Know the COVID-19 claim hiccups you can avoid

Simply Save | Know the COVID-19 claim hiccups you can avoid

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.