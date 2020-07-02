Geojit's report on Agri Picks

India received 5.3 mm rainfall yesterday, 34% lower than the normal of 8.1 mm for the day, the India Meteorological Department said. • The Centre has asked states to start lifting food grains required for distribution under the Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Anna Yojana during Jul-Nov, Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution Minister Ram Vilas Paswan said. • The National Agricultural Cooperative Marketing Federation of India has procured 2,068 tn of rabi groundnut harvested in 2019-20 (Jul-Jun) in Odisha under the price support scheme, as of Monday, an official with the agency said. • Punjab has extended credit facility under the Kisan Credit Card programme to cattle and other animal husbandry breeders, the state government said in a release. • The US Department of Agriculture's Foreign Agricultural Service has scaled up its estimate for India's 2020-21 (Aug-Jul) cotton crop to 28.9 mln bales (1 US bale = 218 kg) from 28.5 mln bales projected earlier, citing rise in acreage.

