MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks

Agri Picks Report: Geojit

According to According to Indian traders are likely to import about 1.75 mln tn of pulses from Myanmar over five years, a government official said.

June 25, 2021 / 11:33 AM IST
Representative image

Representative image


Geojit's report on Agri Picks


Indian traders are likely to import about 1.75 mln tn of pulses from Myanmar over five years, a government official said. Sugar output in Maharashtra, India's second-largest producer, is likely to rise to 11.2 mln tn in 2021-22 (Oct-Sep), Shekhar Gaikwad, the state's cane commissioner, said. Global crude oil prices are expected to move in the range of $75-$80 per barrel until September as improving mobility in major economies boosts demand for transportation fuels, CARE Ratings said in a report. S&P Global Ratings has slashed India's GDP growth forecast for 2021-22 (AprMar) to 9.5% from 11.0% earlier due to the disruptions caused by the second wave of COVID-19. The water level in 130 key reservoirs was at 54.37 bcm, or 31% of the total storage capacity, as per data from the Central Water Commission. The present level of water in these reservoirs was 5.4% lower on year and 43% higher than the 10-year average.


For all commodities report, click here


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Read More Read More

TAGS: #Agri Picks #Brokerage Recos - Commodities #Geojit
first published: Jun 25, 2021 11:33 am

Must Listen

Future Wise | Unlock India: Back to office soon?

Future Wise | Unlock India: Back to office soon?

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.