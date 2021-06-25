Representative image

Geojit's report on Agri Picks

Indian traders are likely to import about 1.75 mln tn of pulses from Myanmar over five years, a government official said. Sugar output in Maharashtra, India's second-largest producer, is likely to rise to 11.2 mln tn in 2021-22 (Oct-Sep), Shekhar Gaikwad, the state's cane commissioner, said. Global crude oil prices are expected to move in the range of $75-$80 per barrel until September as improving mobility in major economies boosts demand for transportation fuels, CARE Ratings said in a report. S&P Global Ratings has slashed India's GDP growth forecast for 2021-22 (AprMar) to 9.5% from 11.0% earlier due to the disruptions caused by the second wave of COVID-19. The water level in 130 key reservoirs was at 54.37 bcm, or 31% of the total storage capacity, as per data from the Central Water Commission. The present level of water in these reservoirs was 5.4% lower on year and 43% higher than the 10-year average.

For all commodities report, click here

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Read More