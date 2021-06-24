Geojit's report on Agri Picks

The government so far has procured nearly 4,547 tn of moong and masur, under the price support scheme, harvested in 2020-21 (Jul-Jun) rabi season, an official said. The country received 5.8 mm rainfall yesterday, 18% below the normal weighted average of 7.1 mm, according to the India Meteorological Department. However, central India received 15% above normal rainfall at 9.1 mm. Further advancement of the southwest monsoon into remaining parts of Delhi, Punjab, Haryana, and Chandigarh is still expected to be slow as conditions have not yet turned favourable, the India Meteorological Department said. The Cabinet gave its ex-post facto approval for additional allocation towards providing free food grain to the poor under the Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Anna Yojana during Jul-Nov. Farmers in Gujarat have sown kharif crops over 689,472 ha as of Monday, down nearly 51% from the corresponding period a year ago, data from the state farm department showed.

