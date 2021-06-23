Geojit's report on Agri Picks

The country received 2.5 mm rainfall yesterday, 62% below the normal weighted average of 6.6 mm, according to the India Meteorological Department. Soymeal exports are likely to largely remain unchanged on year to nearly 60,000 tn in June due to lacklustre demand from major importers, a senior official with the Soybean Processors Association of India said. The government has procured just 953 tn oilseeds harvested in the 2020-21 (JulJun) rabi season from farmers in three states at the minimum support price as of Friday, a government official said. The Food Corp of India has supplied nearly 7.7 mln tn free food grains to all 36 states and Union territories under the Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Anna Yojana during May 1-Jun 21, an official release said.

