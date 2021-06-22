Geojit's report on Agri Picks

Cargo surveyor AmSpec Agri Malaysia expects palm oil exports during June 1-20 to have fallen 1.8% on month to 937,135 tn. The country received 4.8 mm rainfall, 22% below the normal weighted average of 6.2 mm, according to the India Meteorological Department. The government so far has procured nearly 545,980 tn chana harvested in 2020- 21 (Jul-Jun) under the price support scheme as of Thursday, an official said. Further progress of the southwest monsoon into Delhi, Haryana, Punjab, and Chandigarh is likely to be slow as conditions are still not favourable, the India Meteorological Department said. The government has proposed prohibiting e-commerce players from conducting flash sale of goods or services and also manipulating prices by abusing their dominant position in the marketplace, according to a draft amendment to the Consumer Protection (E-Commerce) Rules, 2020.

