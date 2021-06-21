Geojit's report on Agri Picks

The government's aim to achieve 20% ethanol blending with petrol by 2025 may have seemed ambitious to begin with, but industry leaders say it could be possible if all stakeholders align their efforts and work in tandem. The Centre is likely to import nearly 250,000 tn of tur from Malawi at zero duty, over five years, to meet domestic demand, a government official said. The country received 10.6 mm rainfall on Friday, 70% above the normal weighted average of 6.2 mm, according to the India Meteorological Department. Conditions have turned favourable for the southwest monsoon to advance into more parts of Gujarat and south Rajasthan in 24 hours, the India Meteorological Department said. India's oilmeal exports declined 8% on year to 228,242 tn in May, as per data released by The Solvent Extractors' Association of India today. For Apr-May, overall exports of oilmeal rose 52% on year to 531,700 tn. The progress of the southwest monsoon into the remaining parts of Rajasthan, west Uttar Pradesh, Haryana, Chandigarh, Delhi and Punjab is likely to be slow, as large-scale features are not favourable, the India Meteorological Department has said. The Centre plans to increase annual production of groundnut in India to 14.15 mln tn by 2025-26 (Jul-Jun) through inter-cropping with other crops, said Shubha Thakur, joint secretary (oilseeds) in the agriculture department.

