The progress of southwest monsoon is likely to be slow into some more parts of Gujarat and Uttar Pradesh during the next 2-3 days, said India Meteorological Department.

June 18, 2021 / 11:18 AM IST

Geojit's report on Agri Picks


The progress of southwest monsoon is likely to be slow into some more parts of Gujarat and Uttar Pradesh during the next 2-3 days, said India Meteorological Department. The country received 9.9 mm rainfall yesterday, 64% above the normal weighted average of 6.0 mm, according to the India Meteorological Department. Mills in India produced 30.7 mln tn sugar during Oct 1-Jun 15, up 13.1% on year, the Indian Sugar Mills' Association said. The government has reduced the base import prices of all edible oils by $37- $112 per tn, the Central Board of Excise and Customs said in a notification. The water level in 130 key reservoirs was at 47.631 bcm, or 27% of the total storage capacity, according to data from the Central Water Commission. The level was 14% lower on year and 29% higher than the 10-year average. In the northern region, the level was at 20% of the total capacity compared to 38% a year ago. In the eastern region, it was at 23%, against 28% a year ago. In the western region, the water level was at 28% compared to 36% a year ago.


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

