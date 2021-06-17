MARKET NEWS

Agri Picks Report: Geojit

June 17, 2021 / 11:07 AM IST

Geojit's report on Agri Picks


India received 9.9 mm rainfall yesterday, 57% above the normal weighted average of 6.3 mm, according to the India Meteorological Department . The Cabinet gave its ex-post facto approval for nutrient-based subsidy in the 2021-22 (Jul-Jun) kharif season. The southwest monsoon may make slow progress into some parts of Uttar Pradesh during the next five days, the India Meteorological Department said. Export of spices from India in 2020-21 (Apr-Mar) rose 30% on year to 1.57 mln tn, according to data from the Spices Board India. In value terms, they were up 23% at 271.93 bln rupees.


For all commodities report, click here

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

TAGS: #Agri Picks #Brokerage Recos - Commodities #Geojit
first published: Jun 17, 2021 11:07 am

