Geojit's report on Agri Picks

India received 9.9 mm rainfall yesterday, 57% above the normal weighted average of 6.3 mm, according to the India Meteorological Department . The Cabinet gave its ex-post facto approval for nutrient-based subsidy in the 2021-22 (Jul-Jun) kharif season. The southwest monsoon may make slow progress into some parts of Uttar Pradesh during the next five days, the India Meteorological Department said. Export of spices from India in 2020-21 (Apr-Mar) rose 30% on year to 1.57 mln tn, according to data from the Spices Board India. In value terms, they were up 23% at 271.93 bln rupees.

