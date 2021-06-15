MARKET NEWS

Agri Picks Report: Geojit

June 15, 2021 / 08:47 AM IST

Geojit's report on Agri Picks


The country received 9.1 mm rainfall, 58% above the normal weighted average of 5.8 mm, according to the India Meteorological Department. India Meteorological Department says the further progress of the southwest monsoon over remaining parts of northwest India is likely to be slow owing to approaching mid-latitude westerlies winds. India's vegetable oil imports jumped 68% on year to nearly 1.3 mln tn in May, The Solvent Extractors' Association of India said. The Cotton Association of India has scaled up its export estimate for 2020-21 (Oct-Sep) to 7.2 mln bales (1 bale = 17 kg) from 6.5 mln bales projected a month ago. Asia's largest wholesale market for chilli in Guntur, Andhra Pradesh, resumed operations yesterday after being shut for over a month. The market was last functional on Apr 30. The government has bought a record 42.6 mln tn of wheat so far in the 2021-22 (Apr-Mar) rabi marketing season, up 12.5% from a year ago.


first published: Jun 15, 2021 08:47 am

